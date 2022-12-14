A MAN who confronted a terrified family with a machete and stabbed their front door after “losing it” has been jailed.

Arthur Harris, 24, “lunged” at a woman holding her baby granddaughter in her arms during the shocking incident.

She, her husband and other children in the house barricaded themselves in their bathroom as the defendant made holes in their front door with the machete.

Harris ran off after the police were called.

The catalyst for the fracas was a grudge the defendant holds against a man he blames after he was jailed last year.

Following his release from prison, Harris saw this man’s girlfriend outside the Valley Tavern pub in Fleur-de-Lys, Blackwood, Andrew Davies, prosecuting, told Cardiff Crown Court.

The defendant threatened to kill her and her partner before he armed himself with the large knife and went to her mother’s house.

Harris, of Grey Crescent, Tir-y-Berth, Caerphilly, pleaded guilty to affray, possession of an offensive weapon and criminal damage on June 25.

The defendant was jailed for 20 months last year for affray, threats to kill, and possession of an offensive weapon for a similar offence.

On that occasion he had threatened to murder the man he holds hard feelings against after turning up at his mother’s home.

Stephen Thomas, representing Harris, said: “There is very little that can be said about his behaviour.

“He is genuinely remorseful.

“There was no actual violence and no drink or drugs involved.”

Judge Lucy Crowther told Harris: “You saw the man’s girlfriend who was minding her own business.

“You lost your temper, threw your shopping on the floor, started screaming at her and tried to grab her mobile phone.

“You then started to kick a nearby car.”

Judge Crowther added about the incident with the machete: “You went to his girlfriend’s mother’s house and lunged at her with the knife.

“You stabbed the door with the knife and there were holes in it.

“They were so frightened they barricaded themselves in their bathroom.

“You totally lost your senses.

“There was serious fear caused.”

Harris was jailed for 18 months and made the subject of a 10-year restraining order not to contact his victims.