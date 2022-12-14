A MAN has been arrested and drugs and cash seized after a property in Ebbw Vale was raided early this morning.

Police carried out the warrant under the Misuse of Drugs Act at around 5.20am this morning, Wednesday.

During a search a quantity of class A and class B drugs were seized, along with cash.

A 31-year-old man from the town was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A drugs; possession with intent to supply class B drugs, and possession of criminal property. He remains in police custody.