A MAN has been arrested and drugs and cash seized after a property in Ebbw Vale was raided early this morning.
Police carried out the warrant under the Misuse of Drugs Act at around 5.20am this morning, Wednesday.
During a search a quantity of class A and class B drugs were seized, along with cash.
A 31-year-old man from the town was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A drugs; possession with intent to supply class B drugs, and possession of criminal property. He remains in police custody.
