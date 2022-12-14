A WALKER has spoken about how she and a friend leapt into action and jumped into a freezing pond to rescue two sisters and a dog who had fallen in.

Lauren Suckling was walking her dog Blue, one, at Keeper's Pond near Blaenavon on Saturday with friend Ronnie Payne on Saturday, December 10, when they heard shouting and saw two girls in the water.

As the Argus reported yesterday, Jordan Pegler and Danielle Campbell were walking the pond with Danielle's sister Katie Campbell when French bulldog Hugo fell through the ice.

Lauren and her dog Blue (Image: Lauren Suckling)

Although the sisters went into the water to search for him, they couldn't find four-year-old Hugo, the French Bulldog is still missing.

Katie's dog Azailya, an XL bully, also fell in the water, but was rescued.

Missing Hugo (Image: Jordan Pegler)

Ms Suckling, 31, said: “We saw two girls jump in the water, they started struggling and I heard one girl say that they couldn’t touch the floor.

“Ronnie ran over to get one of the orange life floats and I ran towards the pond - I was stripping my clothes as I was going, I had a swimming costume underneath and jumped in the water with the float.

“I swam over to the girls and gave them the float and managed to get the dog out of the water onto the ice and out of danger.

“The other girl was shouting that her dog Hugo had gone under the ice and asked me if I had any goggles, but the water is black, and you can’t see anything.”

Lauren was walking her dog at Keepers Pond at the time of the accident (Image: Lauren Suckling)

Ms Suckling, a strong swimmer, cut her legs on a sharp bit of ice from jumping into the frosty water.

“The water was absolutely freezing, and I told the girls we needed to get out of the water as they had been in their a little while at that time,” said Miss Suckling.

“I was struggling with the rope attached to the life float to pull the girls back in because my hands had gone numb, so Ronnie jumped behind me in the water and we managed to haul the girls to the side.

“At that point their legs weren’t working properly, one girl was wrenching on the side and then the fire brigade showed up, their clothes were getting stripped off and the services were trying to get them warm.

Hugo with owners Jordan Pegler and Danielle Campbell (Image: Jordan Pegler)

“I am a massive animal lover, and I could never stand on the side and watch an animal struggling – there was people standing just watching.

“It’s one of those moments where I feel that I was perfectly placed to be there and ready to go, I’m a strong swimmer and used to the cold water.

“I’m not sure I’ll have a positive association with the pond anymore, I used to go as it helped my mental health and because its so beautiful but now I can’t stop thinking about Hugo.”

Hugo has been missing since 12pm Saturday (Image: Jordan Pegler)

The Fire Brigade, Gwent Police and scuba divers attended the scene but were also unable to find Hugo.

Speaking to the Argus Jordan Pegler, who owns Hugo with Danielle Campbell, said: “He is the kindest, most gentle boy and I just want him to come home, even if it’s just to lay him to rest.”