A BBC EastEnders star has been hospitalised after suffering a fall while rehearsing for a Christmas pantomime.

Gillian Wright, best known for playing Jean Slater in the BBC One show, broke her wrist while rehearsing for Snow White.

The 62-year-old, who is set to appear in the Chatham pantomime, said: “Rehearsing a wonderful Wicked Queen in this lovely script, with these lovely people at Central Theatre in Chatham. Took a little fall in dance …broke my wrist.

“Carried on with marvellous support from cast & crew & theatre, sporting a plaster cast, glittery sling & with the help of painkillers got through & did the Opening Night.

"Surgery following day & suddenly my wrist has a metal plate & pins in it & I’ve strict instructions for the plate to settle and that’s me out of the show. Gutted.

“Can’t believe the enormous repercussions of a little fall. So much left to find with the Queen, lovely numbers & routines & rhyming couplet banter.

“So a bit... But! The marvellous Samantha Hughes has stepped in & taken on the role with exquisite grandeur & cheekiness & aplomb! Thank you, Samantha, for being so brilliant.

“Thank you cast mates for being so supportive! Will miss the adventure with you all! Thank you to Derwent Valley Hospital for their care & surgery & amazing recovery team.

“Thank you to the knit & chat group who donated blankets as the hospital heating went down & we got to take the blankets home."

The actress has been portraying Jean on EastEnders since 2004 and has collected numerous awards for her role.