A WOMAN remains in hospital with life-threatening injuries, 11 days after a "large" dog attacked her, police said.

The incident happened on the afternoon of December 3 at an address in Heol Fawr, Caerphilly - just a few streets away from the scene of a separate dog attack last November in which 10-year-old Jack Lis died.

The 83-year-old woman was one of two people hurt in the Heol Fawr incident. A man, aged 55, suffered minor injuries.

Gwent Police said officers were continuing with their enquiries and four people arrested on suspicion of a dangerous dog offence had been released on conditional bail.

The alleged attack happened at a house in Heol Fawr at around 3.15pm on December 3, prompting paramedics and police - including armed officers - to rush to the scene.

Police have since identified the breed of dog involved in the incident as "a large black XL bully cross cane corso breed".

Officers seized the animal, which has since been destroyed. Gwent Police said no other animals were involved.

Investigations led to four people being arrested on suspicion of being in charge of a dog dangerously out of control causing injury.

They are a 20-year-old man, a 25-year-old man, a 31-year-old man, and a 28-year-old woman, all from the Caerphilly area.

Gwent Police said they have all been released under conditional bail.

In a statement on Wednesday, Detective Chief Inspector Matthew Sedgebeer said: "Officers will be making further enquiries as the investigation progresses.

"It is possible that you may see ongoing police activity in Caerphilly as part of this work, but please do not be alarmed.

"If you have concerns or any information regarding this dog and its previous behaviour then please do stop and talk with us."

In the aftermath of the Heol Fawr attack, Caerphilly MP Wayne David said he was "appalled" that there had "once again" been an alleged dog attack in the neighbourhood.

Since 10-year-old Jack Lis' death last year, the MP has called in parliament for the UK's laws on dangerous dogs to be updated, and to compel all dog owners to carry out proper training, regardless of their pets' breed.

Following news of the recent incident, Mr David told the Argus: "The government in Westminster must come forward with a comprehensive set of proposals to tackle the issue of dangerous dogs, once and for all."

If you have information which could help the police investigation, contact Gwent Police by calling 101, quoting log reference 2200407170.

You can also send the force a direct message on Facebook or Twitter.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111.