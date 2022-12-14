A LORRY driver has been reported after his vehicle collided with a railway bridge in Newport.

Traffic ground to a halt in Cardiff Road last Wednesday evening (December 7) following the collision, in which a lorry hit the railway bridge in Maesglas, near the Lidl supermarket.

A stretch of the road between Bideford Road and Gaer Road was shut in both directions while the emergency services dealt with the incident.

Some train services were also affected.

Following the incident, Gwent Police confirmed the driver of the lorry was reported for driving without due care and attention.

He was then issued with a traffic offence report.

No injuries were reported in the incident, and Newport City Council was called in to set up a traffic management scheme.

A spokesperson for Network Rail, which manages most of the railway bridges in Wales, said: "A lorry struck Cardiff Road railway bridge, Newport, at around 7.09pm on Wednesday evening.

"Following the collision, we imposed a five mph speed restriction to ensure passenger safety.

"Our teams carefully examined the bridge and railway and found no major issues or damage to the railway. Normal service resumed at 7.54pm."