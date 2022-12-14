A LORRY driver has been reported after his vehicle collided with a railway bridge in Newport.
Traffic ground to a halt in Cardiff Road last Wednesday evening (December 7) following the collision, in which a lorry hit the railway bridge in Maesglas, near the Lidl supermarket.
A stretch of the road between Bideford Road and Gaer Road was shut in both directions while the emergency services dealt with the incident.
Some train services were also affected.
Following the incident, Gwent Police confirmed the driver of the lorry was reported for driving without due care and attention.
He was then issued with a traffic offence report.
No injuries were reported in the incident, and Newport City Council was called in to set up a traffic management scheme.
A spokesperson for Network Rail, which manages most of the railway bridges in Wales, said: "A lorry struck Cardiff Road railway bridge, Newport, at around 7.09pm on Wednesday evening.
"Following the collision, we imposed a five mph speed restriction to ensure passenger safety.
"Our teams carefully examined the bridge and railway and found no major issues or damage to the railway. Normal service resumed at 7.54pm."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here