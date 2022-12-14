ACTRESS Ruth Madoc - who died last week - was well-known as a beloved comedy actress, but three decades ago she leant her skills to a campaign to transform a former industrial building into a theatre.

The Hi-De-Hi! star died aged 79 in hospital on Friday, December 9 after falling earlier in the week, her agent confirmed.

In the early 1990s, the Boilerhouse Project was set up to preserve the Grade II-listed boilerhouse, part of the old Dunlop Semtex factory in Brynmawr, and turn it into a theatre.

Although the plan ultimately did not come to fruition and came to an end in 1998, Gwent actor Tony Barnes has fondly remembered the support that his fellow founder member Ms Madoc had given the project.

Mr Barnes, from Ebbw Vale, recalled a special storytelling event, which featured Ms Madoc, as well as Die Hard and Harry Potter star Alan Rickman among others.

Tony Barnes, pictured at the time of the Boilerhouse Project, has paid tribute to fellow founder member Ruth Madoc. (Image: Tony Barnes)

“She was a wonderful woman, Ruth,” he said. “We were both founder members of the Boilerhouse Project.

“It was a wonderful evening. She was telling stories and reading from Alexander Cordell’s Rape of the Fair Country.

“She stayed out on the stage telling ghost stories with Alan Rickman.

“Ruth was amazing. There was so much more to her than just the characters she played.

“She did a lot for the valleys and if there was ever charity events happening in the valleys, she would come and do it.

“She did a lot of charity work here.

“I miss her to death. She was wonderful.”

Ruth Madoc died aged 79, her agent confirmed. (Image: PA)

Ms Madoc played Gladys Pugh in the BBC sitcom Hi-De-Hi! between 1980 and 1988 and went on to appear in Little Britain and Benidorm.

In a statement given to the PA News Agency, Phil Belfield of talent agency Belfield & Ward Ltd, described Madoc as “one of a kind and a unique talent loved by many”.

He said: “It is with much sadness that we have to announce the death of our dear and much loved client Ruth Madoc.

“Ruth passed away on the afternoon of Friday, December 9 while in hospital following surgery for a fall she had earlier in the week, which had led her to have to withdraw from panto in Torquay.

“A real legend of the British entertainment scene, she was one of a kind and a unique talent loved by many. She is gone far too soon. Our hearts are broken!

“Thoughts are with her daughter Lowri, her son Rhys and all of her family.”