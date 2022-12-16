David James is a well-established multi-disciplined company offering services in chartered surveying, estate agency, and planning. There are six offices that cover Southeast Wales and Southwest England. David James has a wealth of highly experienced professionals who all share a common passion for what they do, most of whom have been stationed at the company for many years (formerly known as DJ & P Newland Rennie).

Voice recently caught up with sales manager Chloe Rutsch, who has been with the company since 2016. Chloe is stationed within the Monmouth office and shares a passion for finding people their dream homes.

Chloe told Voice: “I came from a background of selling character, period and equestrian properties and really wanted a quicker pace of working with a higher volume of transactions, which was one of the reasons for joining.

“I grew up in Ross-on-Wye and began estate agency in Ledbury, Herefordshire – a very similar town to Monmouth in many ways. Stunning countryside and excellent schools on the doorstep.

“I moved to South Wales and lived in Caerleon whilst working for the David James Newport branch, which was a lovely place to live with a great sense of community.

“During lockdown my partner and I had our first child, who is now attending Monmouth Day Care Nursery, and decided to move back to my hometown of Ross.

“So, whilst we live in Ross, I spend the majority of my week in Monmouth and probably know a lot more of the streets and areas in there better than I know my own hometown!

“Before joining David James, I worked briefly for a corporate firm in Cardiff, again selling ‘high end’ property. I found the corporate world was totally not my scene. Whilst it is very figures driven, I found there to be a lack of customer care and the service fell short.

“Ultimately, I wanted to work for an independent firm who cared about their quality of service and how they treated their employees. I also recognised the benefit of me working alongside surveyors who could enhance my knowledge, which is what the company is renowned for.

“Whilst the job comes with its challenges, as does any role, I thoroughly enjoy how each day is different for me and no two days are the same. Everyone I meet has a different ‘story’ and a variety of reasons as to why they may be moving. What makes the job so rewarding is helping them facilitate that move.

“I think the most common thing home buyers are looking for post covid is a better quality of life and accessibility to loved ones. Whilst there has been a huge amount of media coverage about of families moving out of large cities like such as London, Bristol, and Cardiff, quite often buyers still want to be able to access those cities with ease. We are lucky in Monmouth that we have such fantastic road links which feed both North and South via a major road network as well as having a fantastic way of life with our thriving high street and stunning scenery.

“For those looking to relocate, our six local agency offices combine to work with purchasers, vendors, and landlords to assist with finding the perfect home, buyer, or tenant.

“I am a firm believer that we do provide a fantastic quality of service. Quite often we have vendors return to the office that bought from us 10-15 years ago and they still remember Alice our Senior Valuer or John Jenkins who still works for us Monday to Friday.

“I feel proud to receive returning custom – I think we heavily invest in providing a personal touch to our work and clients remember this, especially when we bump into them in the High Street and say hello.”

So, if you’re looking to sell, buy or rent a home why not contact Chloe and the team at the Monmouth branch of David James estate agents? They look forward to taking your call.

87 Monnow Street, Monmouth, Monmouthshire, NP25 3EW.

RESIDENTIAL 01600 712916

COMMERCIAL 01453 843720

PLANNING 01633 880220

monmouth@david-james.co.uk

www.david-james.co.uk

Facebook: @davidjamessalesandlettings

Instagram: @_david_james_monmouth