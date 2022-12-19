INSPECTORS have showered praise on a Newport nursery where children are “happy, comfortable, and relaxed” with staff.

A team from inspection agency Estyn visited Little Inspirations, in Gaer Park Road, in September.

In a report of their findings, published last week, the inspectors praised children’s enthusiasm and behaviour.

They said children “speak or express themselves confidently” and “know that practitioners will take good account of their wishes”.

Children have “an appropriate understanding of right and wrong and manage their behaviour effectively”, by taking turns, sharing resources, and helping each other.

At the nursery, the youngsters “engage in a wide range of purposeful activities” and “have good self-help skills and are becoming independent learners”.

Inspectors’ said children develop their numeracy skills well and “show enjoyment as they develop their creative skills appropriately” through activities like making “food” at the nursery’s mud kitchen.

They also “develop their personal and social skills well”.

Staff at the nursery “place a high priority on children’s health and safety” and “show great affection and respect towards the children”.

This contributes to a “calm and happy atmosphere” at Little Inspirations, the inspectors said.

Staff “model good manners” for the children, helping to reinforce self-confidence.

The inspectors said staff “promote children’s development very well” and “provide a caring and nurturing environment”.

“Practitioners provide valuable opportunities for children to develop socially and emotionally,” the Estyn team added. “They promote cultural diversity well through planned activities and resources available for children to play.”

The inspectors described the nursery’s curriculum as “engaging”, including “a wide range of valuable indoor and outdoor experiences that support and develop children’s learning and independence”.

Staff “respond well to the interests of the children” and “plan beneficial tasks to help develop children’s understanding of the world”.

They are “good role models” for the children and “pursue the interests of the children to expand their imagination and thinking processes”.

The nursery’s leaders “ensure that children are cared for in a safe and secure environment” and “demonstrate a good awareness of relevant safety matters”.

Inspectors said the premises was “warm and welcoming, with a natural feel and friendly atmosphere”, and there is “a wide range of high-quality resources that meet the needs of the children”.

The Estyn team added that the nursery provides “valuable transition arrangements to ensure that children transfer confidently into school”.