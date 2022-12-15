A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

LUCY BALAAM, 25, of The Highway, New Inn, Pontypool, was ordered to pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

PAWEL BARTOSZ SOBCZAK, 29, of Dean Street, Newport, was jailed for 16 weeks after he pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified and driving without insurance on Mumbles Road, Swansea, on April 4, 2021.

He was banned from driving for two years and six months and ordered to pay £213 in costs and a surcharge.

HAYLEY MARY HINKLEY, 51, of Edward VII Avenue, Newport, was ordered to pay £706 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 95mph in a 70mph zone on the M4 between junction 29 and junction 28 on June 25.

Her driving record was endorsed with four points.

MOSTYN JONES, 48, of Augustan Way, Caerleon, Newport, was ordered to pay £878 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 55mph in a 30mph zone on the A4042 Usk Way on October 23.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

ALEKSANDRA APANOVIC, 46, of Church Road, Newport, was sentenced to a 12-month community order after she pleaded guilty to drink driving with 96 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on Bank Street on April 28.

She was made the subject of a 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement, banned from driving for 23 months and ordered to pay £415 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

DANIEL GOUGH, 31, of Pentwyn, Ebbw Vale, was ordered to pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

STEFAN COVACI, 35, of James Street, Newport, was ordered to pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving while not wearing a seat belt on Chepstow Road on June 20.

BETHAN JONES, 22, of Clos Y Gelyn, Pentwyn, Cardiff, was ordered to pay £206 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for riding in the front seat of a vehicle while not wearing a seat belt in Newport on June 25.