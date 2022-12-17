POPULAR doughnut chain Whocult has recently opened its third location - right here in Newport.

After its popular and busy opening on Saturday, and claims that the donuts are incredible we went down to Newport Market to try them to see what the fuss was all about.

Upon arrival at 11.30am customers were already queuing for the freshly baked doughnuts - one man even travelled from Bristol.

The festive doughnut in the shape of a present. Picture: Whocult

There was a generous selection of both festive and normal doughnuts - on offer when we went included the Homer - named after Homer Simpson - Kinder Bueno, and Biscoff.

Their festive selection included a present filled with chocolate, a Christmas tree, a snowman named Frost, a yule log also filled with chocolate, and mint chocolate.

It was hard to choose with all the delicious selections on offer, but we chose the Homer and, given that it's the festive season, the present - and they certainly lived up to their expectations.

Both doughnuts were easily twice the size of what you'd get elsewhere. First we tried the Homer, a sugar ring donut with pink icing - just like Homer Simpson himself likes. It was deliciously sweet, and would no doubt satisfy everyone's favourite cartoon dad.

The festive present doughnut was a big square-shaped treat, with red vanilla flavoured icing, and was packed with Nutella.

This was our favourite out of the two, and was every chocolate lovers dream, with so much flavour.

Homer and present donuts at whocult. Picture: Newsquest

A price for a single doughnut is £3.50 and for a box of four it is £12 - a bit pricier than elsewhere, but you definitely get what you pay for.