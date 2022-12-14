MORE than 100 homes are without electricity in Newport this afternoon due to a power cut.

The National Grid reported that homes in the NP20 postcode area in the western part of the city have been affected by the outage from just after 2pm.

Around 126 homes have been affected by the power cut.

Work is ongoing to resolve the issue, and this is expected to be completed by 6pm.

The National Grid has said the power cut is a result of a low voltage issue.

“These incidents tend to be smaller, more localised and could be why some of your neighbours still have power,” said a statement.