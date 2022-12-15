A MAN was warned he could be going to prison after he admitted arson.

Alan Hughes, 63, pleaded guilty to arson being reckless as to whether life was endangered at Colston Avenue, Newport, on November 7.

The defendant, of Hendre Farm Drive, Ringland, Newport, entered his guilty plea before Judge Michael Fitton KC at Cardiff Crown Court.

Stephen Thomas, representing Hughes, said his client had been suffering from depression at the time of the offence and was a man without previous convictions.

Sentence was adjourned until January 24 next year for the preparation of psychiatric and probation reports.

Hughes was granted bail on condition that he observes a curfew between 7pm and 7am, reports at a police station every day and co-operates in the preparation of the pre-sentence reports.

Before he left the dock, Judge Fitton told the defendant: “Come prepared for an immediate prison sentence next time.”