WITH Christmas just a few days away, everyone is getting into the festive spirit.

But what about our faithful furry friends?

That's where the Cwtch Animal Homestay comes in - they've opened a Santa Paws Christmas Grotto in Cwmbran - specially for dogs.

Located at Little Cwrt Bach Farm, Pentre Lane, Henllys, The Cwtch Animal Homestay is run by Cathy King and her son Jesse Rendell.

Dog's are getting in the festive spirit (Image: The Cwtch Animal Homestay)

Mr Rendell said: “We provide Christmas dressing up costumes for people to dress up their dogs and get some fun festive photos and get those all-important Instagram shots.

“We also provide owners with free mulled wine and mince pies when they visit the park too.

“The park also has other fun obstacles for your dog to enjoy that are perfect for both mental and physical stimulation.

Santa Paws Christmas Grotto (Image: The Cwtch Animal Homestay)

“Our adventure park is booked for 45 minutes sessions, £15 off peak (Monday-Friday), £17 on peak (Saturday and Sunday).

“It’s running from December 11 until January 1.”

The business is also opening a dog boutique next year.

Speaking to the Argus in November Ms King said: “It will look nothing like a dog kennel – it will be designed very uniquely.

“When people bring their dogs, it will be a farmhouse kitchen so it will look like they are going into someone’s home.

“It will have a doggy lounge with a TV, in the afternoon they can watch films – Lady in the Tramp one day and 101 Dalmatians the next.

“The kennels will be individually themed, there will be a pool and a spa and an indoor area for them to play.”