A WOMAN in Cwmbran has said she has been left without gas or hot water for nearly a week - as temperatures plummet.

The woman - who has asked to be kept anonymous - said her pre-payment meter had not registered when she had made payments, leaving her unable to eat for four days, leaving her starving.

She said her energy provider OVO had told her to collect and top up a new gas card - but this had no impact.

“I have been left for nearly a week with no hot water or gas," she said.

“I couldn’t eat for four days - I’ve had to starve. I am absolutely freezing.

“An engineer came out and credited it £10, but it's severely in debt so it got used up so quickly.

“OVO told me I need to collect gas cards and go to the shop which I have done.

“They also know I’m registered as disabled and on three lots of medication, yet they still left me in this situation.

“One week I spent £150 on gas, the cost of living is taking hold of the whole country."

Speaking on Wednesday, a spokesperson for OVO said: “We’re very sorry and can an emergency meter exchange appointment has been booked today and a goodwill amount will be issued.”