FUNDING awards for Gwent councils have received a cautious welcome from local leaders – except in Blaenau Gwent.

Local authorities across Wales learned today how much money they can expect to receive from the Welsh Government to fund services, from schools to rubbish collections, from April next year.

But while the leaders of Torfaen and Caerphilly borough councils welcomed the draft funding settlements, the announcement was greeted with “disappointment” in Blaenau Gwent.

The council has finished bottom of the funding pile, with the smallest percentage increase on last year’s award, of any of the 22 councils in Wales.

Its core revenue funding will increase by just £8.5 million, or 6.5 per cent, at the same time the Labour Welsh Government is increasing the budget for local councils by 7.9 per cent.

Councillor Steve Thomas, the Labour leader of Blaenau Gwent, hit out at the amount allocated to his authority – which he said will mean it will have to axe some services it will no longer be able to afford.

He said: “It is disappointing that Blaenau Gwent’s settlement of 6.5 per cent is significantly below the Welsh average of 7.9 per cent; this means that we will have very tough decisions to set a balanced budget for 2023/24. These decisions mean that there will be changes to the services valued by our residents, with some services needing to be reduced or stopped altogether.”

The councillor said though the funding is better than what the council had been anticipating, as it planned for a £16 million shortfall, it still faces a “massive funding gap” due to rising inflation, pay awards and soaring energy and fuel costs.

In Torfaen, which is set for a £12 million uplift in funding having already warned it faces a £12.5 million shortfall between expected costs and revenue next year, the cabinet member responsible for resources said today’s announcement had given it “a fighting chance”.

Cllr Sue Morgan said finance officers are still working through the detail of the council’s provisional award and what it will mean for services, with the authority having already agreed that its council tax increase will be limited to 1.95 per cent.

The Labour councillor said: “Our new County Plan focuses our resources on improving the wellbeing of residents by tackling inequalities and addressing the environmental challenges we face. This settlement gives us a fighting chance and will be considered in more detail by cabinet and councillors in January.”

In Caerphilly, which received a below average increase at 6.9 per cent, which amounts to £21.8 million, leader Sean Morgan also said officials are examining the details but warned of “tough decisions”.

The leader said the Labour run council remains “committed” to doing “all we can to protect key services” but said: “it is becoming increasingly clear that council budgets remain under significant pressure and difficult decisions will need to be made if we are to support our communities through these challenging economic times.”

Caerphilly borough is still preparing its draft budget proposals for 2023/24 which it says will go out for consultation early in the new year while Blaenau Gwent says it intends to “engage with residents to communicate early in the new year the scale of the challenge we face.”

The council said the process will include any planned cuts as well as any increase to council tax with Cllr Thomas saying of residents: “They can hopefully understand if not always approve of the decisions we have to make.”

Monmouthshire and Newport councils were also contacted for comment.