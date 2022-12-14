Live

Police called to incident on Chepstow Road in Newport

By Tom Moody

  • - Chepstow Road in Newport has been closed due to 'police activity'.
  • - A section of the road near Beechwood Park has been shut.
  • - Diversions are in place for vehicles and Newport Bus services via the SDR.

0 Comments
Loading...

Get involved
with the news

Send your news & photos