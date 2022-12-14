THREE men have been arrested following an armed police raid on an address in Newport on Wednesday evening.

A section of Chepstow Road in Beechwood was closed shortly after 5pm as officers attended the incident.

Witnesses reported hearing loud bangs as officers conducted their operation on the buildings in the Beechwood area, between Kenilworth Road and Warwick Road.

The men were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply.

A Gwent Police spokesperson said: “We carried out a warrant at an address in Chepstow Road, Newport at around 5pm on Wednesday, December 14.

“Two men, aged 39, and a man aged 32, from the Newport area, were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply.

“A quantity of class B drugs was seized by officers.

“The investigation is ongoing.”

Officers were still stationed outside the property past 9pm.

"It was all blocked off," one witness told the Argus.

"There was an extremely large police presence. A lot of them were armed."

They estimated the incident lasted between 40 minutes and an hour.

Newport Bus services were diverted via the Southern Distributor Road due to the "police activity" on Chepstow Road.