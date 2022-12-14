THREE men have been arrested following an armed police raid in Newport.

Armed officers were called to a property on Chepstow Road, in the Beechwood area, at around 5pm on Wednesday, December 14.

Two 39-year-old men and one 32-year-old man, all from the Newport area, were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply.

Officers seized Class B drugs from the property.

Witnesses reported hearing loud bangs as officers conducted the raid, between the junctions for Kenilworth Road and Warwick Road.

“It was all blocked off,” one witness told the Argus.

“There was an extremely large police presence. A lot of them were armed.”

A Gwent Police spokesperson said: “We carried out a warrant at an address in Chepstow Road, Newport at around 5pm on Wednesday, December 14.

“The investigation is ongoing.”