WE ASKED you to send in pictures of pets around Gwent all dressed up for Christmas - and you came through in droves.
Kirsty Price said: "This is Charlie. He's gone over the rainbow bridge but I still like looking at old pictures."
Dawn Lewis sent in this picture of Teddy getting in the Christmas mood
Nicola Telford shared this picture of Badger's first Christmas
Katie Williams sent in this picture of Nala in a rather fetching collar
Sarah Williams sent in this picture of Doug being the best window decoration
Abbie Grace Moore shared this picture of Bonnie in her sleigh
Roslynne Eaton sent in this picture of a festive Itzhak
Alison Meek sent in this picture of Millie
Nicola Gapper shared this picture of cat Daisy not looking impressed with the Santa glasses
Hannah Davies said: "This is Ziggy the Elf Spynx is his Christmas onesie."
Corina Setchfield sent in this picture of a festive Amos
Mark Evans sent in this picture of Billy looking impressed with his Christmas look
