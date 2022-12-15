WITH delivery issues ahead of Christmas and horror stories relating to the mistreatment of parcels by Evri, many are wondering if anything can be done about late or mishandled items.

Recent footage from an Evri depot in Norwich showed customer parcels strewed across the ground, leaving many people who were waiting for their items furious.

Customers wanting to find their parcels directly will be disappointed to know that they cannot contact depots.

Judith Wilson, a spokeswoman for Evri, said: “Our local depots are purely operational and not able to help with parcel enquiries.

"Customers should contact their retailer/seller in the first instance or go to our website or app for tracking updates."

Adding: “We are sorry that some customers are experiencing short delays in receiving their parcels.

“Like everyone in the sector we are experiencing higher than normal volumes driven in part by the Royal Mail Strikes as well as final-mile staffing shortages in some local areas."

She finished by saying: “Our local teams are working hard to ensure that everything is delivered for Christmas.”

What should you do if your Evri parcel is late?





The courier company, formally known as Hermes, says that if you have been waiting on a parcel and it has been with them for over seven days that you should let the sender know so they can contact Evri.

Evri can be contacted online via the Evri website or through its customer helpline on 0330 808 5456 between Monday and Friday from 8.30am to 4pm and on Saturday between 8.30am and 2pm.

These times may change over December, so please visit the Evri website.

Evri's last delivery times for Christmas

The last send dates for Evri parcels reaching recipients before Christmas is December 17 for courier collection, 18 for (drop-off) standard, and 19 for (drop-off) next-day delivery (according to the website).

However, the company has warned of delays, blaming Royal Mail strikes, adverse weather, and localised issues.