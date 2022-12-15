A KILLER has admitted the manslaughter of a “kind and loving man” who died six days after he was found unresponsive at a house.

Jamie Garwood, 33, from Newport, pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of Richard Thompson, 44.

The defendant admitted killing his victim during a hearing at Cardiff Crown Court this morning.

MORE NEWS: Drugs kingpin led double life as legitimate businessman

Garwood, of Lincoln Court, Caerleon, was remanded in custody and is due to be sentenced on February 3.

Mr Thompson was found at an address in Tewkesbury Walk, Newport, on Wednesday, August 31, by paramedics.

He was taken to the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff for treatment and was later moved to the Grange University Hospital in Cwmbran.

He died on Tuesday, September 6.

Mr Thompson's family said of him: “Richard was a kind, caring and loving man, who was gentle and respectful to everyone he met.

“He was loved by so many people, especially his family and friends.

“He was the type of person who would give his last pound to help someone.

“We will miss Richard’s sense of humour, his bubbly personality and his addictive laugh, which brought a smile to everyone’s face, even those who didn’t know him.

“He knew how to make people laugh when they were feeling down.

“As a family, we are heartbroken at the loss of Richard.”

The prosecution during the hearing was represented by John Hipkin KC and the defence by David Elias KC.