RULES concerning taking items like liquids and laptops through airport security are set to be relaxed in 2024 under new Government plans.

These new proposals would see people be able to carry containers with up to two litres of liquid, which would be far above the current limit of 100ml.

Additionally, travellers will also no longer need to carry the containers in clear plastic bags, or remove tablets and laptops from hand luggage at checkpoints.

The Department for Transport said major airports will be required to install new technology which gives security staff more detailed images of what is in passengers’ bags.

New scanners to capture a more detailed view of people's bags will be used to help bring the new rules in place (Image: PA)

These CT scanners create a 3D image of what is inside passengers’ bags, and has been trialled at several airports since 2018.

Transport Secretary Mark Harper said: “The tiny toiletry has become a staple of airport security checkpoints, but that’s all set to change.

“I’m streamlining cabin bag rules at airports while enhancing security.

“By 2024, major airports across the UK will have the latest security tech installed, reducing queuing times, improving the passenger experience, and most importantly detecting potential threats.

“Of course, this won’t happen straight away – this is going to take two years to be fully implemented.

“Until then, passengers must continue following the existing rules and check before travelling.”

Current airport security rules were introduced in 2006 following a foiled terror plot to blow up planes flying from London to the US with homemade liquid bombs.

Christopher Snelling, policy director at industry body the Airport Operators Association, said: “This investment in next generation security by the UK’s airport operators will provide a great step forward for UK air travel, matching the best in class around the world.

“It will make the journey through the UK’s airports easier and air travel itself more pleasant.”