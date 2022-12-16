A PENSIONER has been jailed after he sexually assaulted a woman.

Melvyn Waite, 72, of Church Street, Rogerstone, Newport, pleaded guilty to the sexual touching of his victim in Ebbw Vale.

The offence took place last month, Newport Magistrates' Court was told.

He has previous convictions for similar offences.

Waite was locked up for 47 weeks and ordered to register as a sex offender for the next 10 years.

The defendant must pay £300 costs and a £187 surcharge following his release from prison.