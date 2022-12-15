TEMPERATURES in Wales plummeted to their lowest for a decade, reaching -11 degrees at one weather station in the Brecon Beacons.

Thermometers in Newport showed temperatures of around minus five at around 8am on Thursday morning, and in many inland and hilly areas it was even colder.

BBC Wales weather presenter Sabrina Lee said the -11 degrees recorded in Sennybridge, Powys, “looks to be the coldest night in Wales for at least a decade”, harking back to December 2010 when much of South East Wales was covered by a blanket of snow for several weeks.

Weather presenter Derek Brockway said the cold spell could be about to turn, however.

“Fine, crisp and sunny today,” he said. “Turning less cold over the weekend. Windier and wetter on Sunday and turning milder. Rain may start as snow in some places with a risk of freezing rain. Very mild on Monday.”

What’s in store in the coming days?





According to the Met Office, temperatures in Newport won’t rise above two degrees on Thursday and could drop to minus three overnight, before reaching highs of around three degrees on Friday.

The weekend will bring milder temperatures, of seven degrees on Saturday and 10 degrees the following day, but there is also the risk of some showers on Sunday.

Weather information correct as of 11am on Thursday.