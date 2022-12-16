A WOMAN was warned she could be going to jail after she pleaded guilty to a drug dealing offence.

Rebecca Hill, 33, of East Pentwyn, Blaina, admitted possession of cannabis with intent to supply.

The defendant is a mother, Newport Crown Court was told.

Hill is due to be sentenced on January 24 next year.

Judge Richard Williams granted the defendant conditional bail but she was told all sentencing options would be open.