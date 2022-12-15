TWO men were rescued from the severe cold after getting lost in whilst walking in the Brecon Beacons.

The Central Beacons Mountain Rescue Team were called out at 5.10pm on Tuesday, December 13, by Heddlu Dyfed-Powys Police, who reported “two persons lost in the mountains”.

A spokesperson for the team said: “Our Incident Coordinator was able to utilise the What 3 Words location from the calling person and identified their position as the mountainside above the Neuadd Valley in the Brecon Beacons National Park.”

“We responded to the Neuadd Valley and the first team onto the hill made rapid progress up onto the high ground.”

According to the team conditions were treacherous with the hillside being “covered in snow and ice.”

Rescuers, however, manage to quickly locate the two men who, according to the team were found “very cold yet uninjured.”

After full assessment by the Casualty Care Medic, both walkers were able to be walked off the mountain with support from team members.

Once off the mountain via their control vehicle the rescue team gave the men “a warm drink and arranged for their return to their accommodation.”