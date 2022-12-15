A PENSIONER has appeared in court charged with historical child rape allegations dating back to the 1970s.

Terrence Hulme, 86, of Arael View, Abertillery, appeared before Newport Crown Court.

No pleas were entered by the defendant.

A provisional trial date was set for September 18, 2023.

Hulme was granted bail.