A MAN accused of threatening a person with a knife in a town centre street will face trial next year.

Alex Tolman, 28, pleaded not guilty to threatening Christopher Evans with a knife in Lion Street, Brecon on December 3 last year.

He also denied having a knife in a public place without good reason and threatening violence at the scene which would cause a person to fear for their safety.

His Honour Judge Twomlow ordered Tolman, of Cwrt y Camlas, Canal Road, Brecon, to return to Merthyr Tydfil Crown Court for his three-day trial on April 12, 2023. He will remain on unconditional bail.