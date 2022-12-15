A MAN accused of threatening a person with a knife in a town centre street will face trial next year.
Alex Tolman, 28, pleaded not guilty to threatening Christopher Evans with a knife in Lion Street, Brecon on December 3 last year.
He also denied having a knife in a public place without good reason and threatening violence at the scene which would cause a person to fear for their safety.
His Honour Judge Twomlow ordered Tolman, of Cwrt y Camlas, Canal Road, Brecon, to return to Merthyr Tydfil Crown Court for his three-day trial on April 12, 2023. He will remain on unconditional bail.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Commments are closed on this article