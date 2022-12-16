NEWPORT City Council his considering bringing back ward meetings, but scrutiny councillors have said the proposals are too “restrictive”.

A report presented to the democratic services scrutiny committee revealed that the council is proposing two ward meetings a year – one that will focus on the budget, the second will focus on the council’s performance.

The report states that the meetings will establish a consistent approach to engaging with communities across Newport.

At the meeting on Tuesday, December 13, Cllr Kate Thomas, who represents Stow Hill, criticised the strict format of the meetings. She said: “As an elected member, I think our residents should be setting the agenda.”

Committee members agreed that there should be an option for more than two meetings a year, and more flexibility in the content of the meetings.

Cllr Trevor Watkins, who represents Tredegar Park and Marshfield, said meetings should be held on specific issues when they’re raised by residents.

Allt-yr-yn councillor David Fouweather said: “To get an officer out to residents now is practically impossible.”

Head of democratic services at the council, Leanne Rowlands, said the policy will not replace surgeries or local networks.

The policy on ward meetings is part of the council’s participation strategy, the report states: “Whilst participation is not about giving groups or individuals whatever they ask for, residents should always have a degree of decision-making power so that they feel listened to and understood.”

The committee’s recommendations will be taken into consideration and more information on the ward meeting policy is to be brought back to the committee at a meeting in January 2023.

Due to time restraints, it is unlikely the meetings will be organised before the budget 2023/24 goes to full council.