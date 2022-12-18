LAST week we featured some of the amazing Christmas lights displays you can see around Gwent.

But we had so many suggestions we couldn't fit them all into one article - so here's more.

Have you seen some amazing displays we haven't included? Let us know in the comments.

Bryn Road, Markham, Blackwood

A house in Markham, Blackwood is spreading cheer with their amazing Christmas light display.

The impressive display features an array of inflatable animals including the Grinch, a penguin and Father Christmas.

Mum of two Hollie Trewartha, 31, decorates her house every year in memory of her brother who died. And this year it takes on extra poignancy, as her grandmother died two months ago.

Ms Trewartha said: “My brother and grandmother absolutely loved Christmas.

“So, I make it special not just for my loved ones but for the kids.

“To see their big smiles on their faces is absolutely beautiful.

The display features a selection of inflatable characters (Image: Hollie Trewartha)

“Families are welcome to visit and to take as many photos as possible.”

Next year Ms Trewartha plans to collect donations for cancer charities.

Aron Village, Newport:

According to our readers, visitors can expect to find an array houses with beautiful lights in Aron Village, Newport.

The Avenue, Govilon, Abergavenny:

This Christmas lights display in Abergavenny has been wowing visitors for many years.

Owners of the beautiful light display have been getting their house Christmas ready since October.

Outside the stunning festive house (Image: Shane Lucas)

The astonishing display features Santa’s grotto, thousands of twinkly festive lights and inflatable Christmas characters.

The display aims to raise awareness for autism, in 2020 the Christmas decorations raised around £1,400.

Shane Lucas said: “Our family has four members with autism, and we want to raise much needed funds for local autistic and mental health charities.

“We have been working on the display since October, we have numerous Christmas characters.”

Fochriw, Caerphilly:

For those in Caerphilly or fancy taking a trip to see some festive lights, visitors should visit Fochriw.

In a Facebook post Cheryl Wiliams suggested one house in Fochriw has a particularly impressive display.

Ms Williams said: “Visit Teresa James’ house in Fochriw.”

Garndiffaith, Torfaen:

Those visiting Garndiffaith, Torfaen can expect to find a selection of impressive festive lights.

Duffryn, Newport:

Duffryn in Newport has an array of Christmas light displays that are guaranteed to get you in the festive spirit.