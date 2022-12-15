POLICE discovered a "large cannabis grow" when they raided a property in Crosskeys this week.
The raid, in Gladstone Street, also resulted in two men being arrested suspected of producing the Class B drug.
A spokesperson for Gwent Police said a warrant was carried out at the property at around 9.45am on Tuesday, December 13.
A 38-year-old man from Crosskeys and a 34-year-old man from Newport were arrested on suspicion of the production of cannabis.
Both have been released under investigation as enquiries continue, the police spokesperson added.
Officers from the force's Caerphilly county borough Neighbourhood Enforcement Team said the "grow" at the property had been "dismantled".
