A BOY thought he was going to die after he was robbed at knifepoint by two thugs in a deserted park at midnight.

Jordan Price, 25, and Jordan Jones, 26, grabbed the 16-year-old victim and poked the blade to his throat before they took his iPhone and headphones.

“My heart was racing,” the teenager said in his statement to the police.

“The knife was held to my throat for about five to eight minutes.

“I thought I was going to be killed.”

Jordan Price

Price, of Hill View, Pontllanfraith, Blackwood, and Jones, of Cwrt Llanfabon, Energlyn, Caerphilly, both pleaded guilty to robbery.

Jones also admitted possession of bladed article in public and being in breach of a suspended prison sentence.

Jordan Jones

The robbery took place at Aneurin Park in the Penyrheol area of Caerphilly on August 30.

“It was a classic joint enterprise,” prosecutor Steven Donoghue said.

The boy and two of his friends were walking through the park when they were confronted by the defendants who had been sitting on a bench.

The victim was left alone when his companions ran off.

“The prosecution say Price grabbed the boy and held him while the other defendant held the knife at the boy’s throat,” Mr Donoghue told the court.

“The victim could feel the knife being poked into his throat.”

When they let him go, the boy was warned: “Don’t call the feds.”

The police were alerted and arrested the defendants shortly after.

Price told officers Jones had immediately sold the iPhone for £40 to buy cocaine.

The defendants had previous convictions, both including having an offensive weapon in public, Price for a knife and Jones over a knuckleduster.

Kevin Seal, representing Price, asked the court to take into account his client’s guilty plea.

Laurence Jones, for Jones, said there wasn’t much he could say in mitigation apart from the fact the victim hadn’t been physically injured in the robbery.

The judge, Recorder Carl Harrison, jailed Jones for four years and six months and Price was sent to prison for four years and three months.

The pair were told the would serve half of those sentences in custody before being released on licence.

Both defendants will have to pay a victim surcharge.