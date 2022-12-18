CHILDREN’S charity Sparkle have been making a massive difference to the lives of young people for the past two decades and more.

Sparkle supports those with disabilities and developmental difficulties, and their families, living in Gwent.

The guiding principle for Sparkle is to ensure these children are fully supported and able to participate in valued childhood experiences, with access to the same range of opportunities, life experiences, activities and community services as any other child and their family.

The charity was the driving force behind the development of Serennu Children’s Centre in Newport, where children with disabilities are now able to access health and social care under one roof.

Sparkle’s hard work saw them claim the Charity Award at this year’s South Wales Argus Pride of Gwent Awards, sponsored by Caerphilly County Borough Council.

“Sparkle is honoured to receive this award and recognition, the tireless hard work of the staff, volunteers and trustees is something we are particularly proud of,” said team lead Rebecca McDonald.

“This award highlights the importance of our work to support families and children with disabilities across Gwent.

“Sparkle were especially pleased that our staff, service users and families were able to speak at the event.

“One of our young people, Carly, described her experience of attending Sparkle as "the most blessed and happiest year" of her life.

“We are also thrilled that our trustee Joan Sheppard received a lifetime achievement award which is well-deserved recognition for her dedicated work.”

Sparkle helps children reach huge milestones every day, from developing their first friendship to learning to swim and cook, and even going on overnight trips without their parents for the first time, taking part in activities like canoeing and abseiling.

They provide much-needed respite opportunities for parents, resulting in better family relationships, and creates a community for the children and families.

Like many charities, Sparkle faced extreme financial difficulties due to Covid.

However, the charity was aware of the much more serious impact of the pandemic on the children and families they support, who overnight were cut off from their support networks.

The small Sparkle team worked tirelessly to ensure the charity not only survived but thrived.

They now support more children than ever after the pandemic resulted in increased social, communication and behavioural difficulties, and as many families were pushed towards crisis point, Sparkle was there to help.