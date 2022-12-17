FUNDRAISING has been a part of Dave Rees’s life for years.

He is the driving force behind the popular Dalmatian Bike Ride in aid of St David's Hospice Care, an annual event which has raised more than £300,000 over the last decade.

Dave, along with Ian Humphries, started the Dalmatian Bike Ride in memory of his father-in-law, John Dixon.

In 2011, after being looked after at home by nurses from St David’s and St Anne’s Hospice, John passed away following a battle with cancer.

After being told there was no charge for John’s five days at St David’s, the decision was taken to raise the £2,500 it would have normally cost to look after a patient for that length of stay.

The journey began the following year with 30 riders taking on a 40-mile route around 10 hospitals in South Wales – they raised £10,000 and never looked back.

The event got its name when, in the second year, the aim was to get 101 riders, the figure matching that of the famous Disney film.

Dave’s work for charity saw him crowned Fundraiser of the Year at the 2022 South Wales Argus Pride of Gwent Awards, sponsored by Caerphilly County Borough Council.

He was given the prize, one of 14 handed out during the Rodney Parade ceremony, by Stuart Hammond, CEO of category backers St Joseph’s Hospital.

The fundraising team at St David’s Hospice Care work with Dave and a committee of volunteers during the year to organise the Dalmatian Bike Ride.

And on the day of the ride, Dave can be found at the start line in Caerleon, in Dalmatian face paint, welcoming the riders and making sure the day gets off to a great start.

He is there again at the finish, at The Priory in Caerleon, greeting cyclists at the celebratory barbeque.