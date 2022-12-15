THE Met Office has issued two weather warnings covering areas of Gwent on Sunday.

For much of this week, warnings have been in place across the UK for snow and ice as temperatures plummeted below freezing.

And on Saturday, the northern parts of the region have been warned to brace for tricky conditions.

Areas of Caerphilly and Blaenau Gwent have been flagged as being at risk of snow and ice, with a yellow weather warning in place between 3am and 9pm.

A Met Office spokesperson said: “A period of snow will lead to some disruption to travel and other activities, before turning to rain later.”

Two weather warnings have been issued covering areas of Gwent on Sunday. (Image: Met Office)

Residents in the affected areas have been warned to expect travel delays on the roads and on public transport, possible power cuts, and icy paths, roads and surfaces.

Meanwhile, a yellow warning for ice has been issued covering Torfaen and most of Monmouthshire between 3am and 11am.

A Met Office spokesperson said: “A period of rain and snow mixed falling on frozen surfaces will lead to icy conditions causing some travel disruption.”

The Met Office warn of icy patches on roads, pavements and paths, as well as possible delays on the roads and on public transport.

Snow is forecast early on Sunday in Ebbw Vale, with temperatures between minus one degrees and one degree, before rain is expected to come in throughout the day and temperatures are forecast to rise up to 10 degrees.

Caerphilly is likely to see heavy rain from 9am until mid-afternoon, where showers will continue as temperatures rise to around 12 degrees by the time the weather warning expires.

In Pontypool, temperatures are expected between freezing and two degrees while the warning is in place, with a period of light rain after 6am.

Heavy rain is forecast in Monmouth from 9am, with temperatures climbing from three degrees up to 12 degrees at 9pm.