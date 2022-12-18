THE Christmas period is a time when bins fill up fast as people dispose of wrapping paper and leftovers, but the festive celebrations will disrupt the usual rubbish collection and recycling dates.

We have put together a list of the rubbish and recycling dates over Christmas so you don’t miss your collection date.

Blaenau Gwent

Recycling and refuse collections will run one day later than usual during the Christmas period.

The revised collection dates will commence from Monday, December 26.

So, collections which would normally take place on Monday, December 26, will instead happen on Tuesday, December 27, and so on, until Saturday, December 31.

Collections day will return to normal from Monday, January 2, 2023.

Household Waste and Recycling Centres at New Vale and Roseheyworth will be closed on Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day only.

Any Christmas cards with glitter or attachments cannot be recycled and all black bag waste allowances, either four black bags or one wheeled bin, will remain in place over the festive period.

Caerphilly

Similar to Blaenau Gwent, collection days will run one day later than normal during the festive period, and will return to normal on Monday, January 2.

The council said additional recycling will only be collected if it is placed in clear bags.

Monmouthshire

Collections will also run one day later than usual between Tuesday, December 27, and Saturday, December 31.

Residents are asked to put their waste out by 7am and two rubbish bags are allowed per household.

Newport

Bin collections will be unaffected by the Christmas period, due to Christmas Day and New Year’s Eve falling on a Sunday.

However, Newport City Council has urged residents to recycle as much as possible this Christmas.

The council has recommended the “scrunch test” when it comes to wrapping paper – crumple paper with your hand and if it bounces back it cannot be recycled.

Torfaen

Collections after Christmas will run one day later than usual, and will return to normal from Sunday, January 1.

Christmas cards should be put in blue cardboard bags and for those wondering if you can recycle wrapping paper the answer is no.

Real Christmas trees can be taken to the Household Waste Recycling Centre to be shredded and used as compost.