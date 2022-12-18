A 10-YEAR-OLD from Pontypool has pledged he “will never stop” after not letting his heart condition get in the way of completing two junior running events.

Ollie Banks has a congenital heart defect, called Ebstein’s Anomaly, which affects the tricuspid valve in the right side of the heart. He will need surgery to repair the faulty valve in the future.

Despite this, Ollie raised more than £1,000 for the British Heart Foundation this year by taking part in the Cardiff and Cardiff Bay Junior events.

At a ceremony in London, Ollie was named a Young Heart Hero at the British Heart Foundation’s Heart Hero Awards, which recognises inspirational young people from across the UK.

“My heart has a ‘glitch’ that is changing as I grow, and it means that I will need an operation to fix it,” Ollie said.

“I support the British Heart Foundation because I want to help all the heart doctors learn new ways to fix broken hearts and be the best that they can be in helping children like me.

“The first time that I did the Cardiff run, I was really nervous and really excited, but when I was going to do the last lap I was literally zooming.”

Ollie Banks completing the Cardiff Junior Half Marathon. (Image: Family photo)

When asked about the ceremony, Ollie said: “It was the best night of my life. I was really nervous at first, but it was lovely to meet the other Heart Heroes. I have made some really special friends.”

His mum, Kirsty Banks, said: “Ollie has put his heart and soul into raising this phenomenal amount for the BHF.

“His ambition to do something for the greater good and make a little difference has been inspirational.

Pontypool's Ollie Banks has been named a Young Heart Hero. (Image: Ollie Holder/British Heart Foundation)

“I want to say a huge thank you to the BHF for embracing Ollie into the BHF family.

“Our fundraising journey for the BHF has only just begun and, in Ollie's words, ‘will never stop’.”

Head of BHF Cymru, Rhodri Thomas said: “Ollie brings a smile to my face when I speak with him and a tear to my eye when I hear his story.

“He’s just an inspiration to me and the BHF.”