FOUR Torfaen residents have had their cases heard in courts outside of Gwent recently.

The defendants were accused of failing to attend an appointment after being released from prison, using a mobile phone while driving, and speeding.

The cases were heard in Merthyr Tydfil, Hereford, Cardiff and Guildford.

Here's a round-up of the cases.

WILL PHILLIPS, 25, of Avondale Road in Sebastopol, has been ordered to pay £100 after failing to attend an appointment after being released from prison.

Phillips admitted breaching the requirements of his post-custodial supervision by missing the appointment on September 14.

He was ordered to pay a £40 fine and £60 in costs at Merthyr Tydfil Magistrates' Court on Friday, November 18.

NATALIE HARRIS, 34, of Perthy Close in Coed Eva, was found guilty of using her phone at the wheel.

Harris was caught using her phone on the northbound M5 at Strensham on November 23 last year.

She was found guilty at Hereford Justice Centre on Monday, November 28.

Harris was fined £173, and was ordered to pay £350 in costs and a £34 surcharge. She also had six points put on her licence.

DAVID PICTON, 53, of Clos Y Fran in Llantarnam, was caught at least 20mph over the limit on the M4 outside Cardiff.

Cardiff Magistrates’ Court heard Picton was caught by a manned speed camera doing “no less than 90mph” on the eastbound M4 between junctions 33 and 32 on July 11.

The offence was proved using the single justice procedure on Tuesday, November 22.

Picton was fined £220, and was ordered to pay £90 in costs and a £88 surcharge, as well as having three points put on his licence.

MATTHEW THACKER, 35, of Woolpitch in Greenmeadow, must pay almost £600 after being caught speeding in Surrey.

Thacker was caught over the 50mph limit on the M25/M3 interchange on April 25.

He admitted the offence, and was fined £461 at Guildford Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, November 16.

He was also ordered to pay £90 in costs and a £46 surcharge, as well as having four points added to his licence.