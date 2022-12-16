POLICE in Gwent have issued an urgent warning about the dangers of frozen ponds, days after four children died playing on an icy lake in Solihull.

Officers from Ebbw Vale said on Friday they were "still receiving reports of young people playing on the frozen pond in Beaufort".

"We urge everyone to understand the dangers associated with frozen water and welcome reports from the public of anyone seen doing this," the officers added.

Tragedy struck in the West Midlands on Sunday, when four boys were pulled from an ice-covered lake in Solihull and rushed to hospital.

Three of the boys - Finlay Butler, eight; Jack Johnson, 10; and Thomas Stuart, 11 - died on Monday, and on Wednesday, Finlay's brother Samuel Butler, six, also died.

The Gwent Police warning comes as much of Wales experienced its lowest temperatures for a decade this week.

One weather station in Powys recorded -11 degrees, and across much of Gwent people woke up to temperatures of minus five and lower on Thursday and Friday.

Weather forecasters have estimated the cold snap will end on Saturday and temperatures will stay above freezing at the beginning of next week.