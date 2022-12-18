WITH Christmas just around the corner we decided on a gold and silver theme for this week's camera club collection.

Our members didn't let us down with their interpretations of the theme. This is just a small selection of the pictures shared by members of the South Wales Argus Camera Club and you can see more by visiting the SWACC page on Facebook.

More than 5,000 people are signed up as camera club members.

Icicles with a silver glint. Picture: Emily Jo

Warmth by the fireplace on a cold winder night while looking all magical with the lights. Looks like one little snowman a little shy. Picture: Rebecca Lucy Smith

"This moment is golden to me," said photographer Christina Dickson

A golden sunrise hitting Clarence House in Newport city centre. Picture: Jason Burgess

A golden sunrise at Newport Riverfront. Picture: Nicola Gapper

Wintry sun reflecting on the frosty grass taken on a walk around Caerleon. Picture: Shanika Perera

The gates at Tredegar House, Newport. Picture: Sian McDermott

Looking great in gold. Picture: Virginia Denley-Hill

Fourteen Locks looks golden. Picture: Paul Harris

A golden reindeer in Abergavenny. Picture: Alan Underwood