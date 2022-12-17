HERE is your chance to own a very special piece of Welsh history - the home where the composer of the Welsh national anthem was born.

Formerly known at the Ancient Druid Inn, this farmhouse is packed with potential and has fishing access to the nearby river as well.

It was where James James, composer of the music of Hen Wlad Fy Nhadau, was born in 1832.

The property, which has seven bedrooms and three bathrooms, is on the market for offers over £900,000.

The property at Hollybush, near Markham, has 15 rooms in total and is billed as a 'refurbishment project' by the selling agents NEXA South Wales, of Pontypridd.

It sits in about nine acres and there is no onward chain.

On the ground floor you will find many rooms including a kitchen, utility, bedroom, and living area.

All will need to be fully refurbished.

The first floor was used as the main living space with a kitchen, bathroom, bedrooms and living area which are used by the current owner.

In the far corner of the living space you have stairs leading to the second floor which again has a warren of rooms, some of which are linked.

This top floor of the building has a number of areas which can be used as office/storage or bedroom space once fully refurbished.

The building is thought to originally be of pre-Medieval origin and it's life as an inn stopped when the nearby railway line was closed.

According to the agents some of the land runs along side the river, this was used for fishing some years ago. The current owner has stated they you can reignite this by contacting the local council.

There is also a lot of opportunity to develop the land further (subject to the necessary planning).

They said: "This truly is a magical place and one waiting to be brought back to life."

The property is on the market with NEXA South Wales, of Pontypridd.

For more details or to arrange a viewing contact them on 01443 400992.

You can view the listing on Rightmove here