PIZZA is always a great go-to when in need of a quick takeaway - and Domino's Pizza is one of the most popular options, with a number of locations throughout Gwent.
But it is important to consider when ordering whether your food is being prepared in a clean environment.
We have you covered and have listed hygiene ratings for all Domino's branches in the area.
All food businesses are given hygiene ratings of between five - when standards are very good - and zero - when "urgent improvement" is needed.
Abergavenny: 1 Lion Works, King Street
This branch was last inspected on May 9, 2022.
It received a good rating of four.
Blackwood: Unit 3, North Court, High Street
This pizza store was recently awarded with the very good hygiene rating of five on its most recent inspection, on September 29, 2022.
Caerphilly: Unit 8, Castle View Shopping Centre
This branch was last inspected on February 26, 2020, and was given a rating of five.
Caerphilly: Unit 2, Piccadilly Square
Last inspected on October 21, 2019, this branch was given a rating of four.
Caldicot: 11 Wesley Buildings, Newport Road
Inspected very recently, on October 19, 2022, the branch was awarded very good rating of five.
Chepstow: Unit 3A 51-55, Bulwark Road
This branch received a rating of five in its most recent inspection, which was carried out on August 17, 2022
Cwmbran: 3 Caradoc Road
This branch has not been inspected since April 17, 2017 - more than five years ago. However, at that time it was given a rating of five.
Ebbw Vale: Unit 8, the Walk Retail Centre
This location received a rating of four when it was inspected on October 24, 2022.
Nelson: Dynevor House, Dynevor Terrace
Last inspected on March 6, 2019. It received a very good rating of five.
Newport: Unit 2, Newport West Food Park, Port Road, Maesglas Retail Park
This branch was last inspected ten months ago on February 17, 2022 and received a very good hygiene rating of five.
Newport: Malpas Road
This branch's most recent inspection was carried out on March 19, 2019.
It received a very good rating of five.
Newport: 356 Chepstow Road
This branch was last inspected on November 28, 2019.
At the time it received a very good rating of five.
Risca: Unit B, 43 Tredegar Street
Last inspected two years ago, on February 19, 2020.
Upon inspection it received a very good rating of five.
Pontypool: Unit 1-2, A R D Business Park, New Inn
This branch received a rating of four when it was last inspected, on June 16, 2022.
Tredegar: 100 Commercial Street
Last inspected on June 21, 2022.
On inspection it received a good hygiene rating of four.
You can view the food hygiene rating for anywhere in the UK at ratings.food.gov.uk/default/en-GB
