PIZZA is always a great go-to when in need of a quick takeaway - and Domino's Pizza is one of the most popular options, with a number of locations throughout Gwent.

But it is important to consider when ordering whether your food is being prepared in a clean environment.

We have you covered and have listed hygiene ratings for all Domino's branches in the area.

All food businesses are given hygiene ratings of between five - when standards are very good - and zero - when "urgent improvement" is needed.

Domino's Pizza (Image: Newsquest)

Abergavenny: 1 Lion Works, King Street

This branch was last inspected on May 9, 2022.

It received a good rating of four.

Blackwood: Unit 3, North Court, High Street

This pizza store was recently awarded with the very good hygiene rating of five on its most recent inspection, on September 29, 2022.

Caerphilly: Unit 8, Castle View Shopping Centre

This branch was last inspected on February 26, 2020, and was given a rating of five.

Caerphilly: Unit 2, Piccadilly Square

Last inspected on October 21, 2019, this branch was given a rating of four.

Caldicot: 11 Wesley Buildings, Newport Road

Inspected very recently, on October 19, 2022, the branch was awarded very good rating of five.

Chepstow: Unit 3A 51-55, Bulwark Road

This branch received a rating of five in its most recent inspection, which was carried out on August 17, 2022

Cwmbran: 3 Caradoc Road

This branch has not been inspected since April 17, 2017 - more than five years ago. However, at that time it was given a rating of five.

Ebbw Vale: Unit 8, the Walk Retail Centre

This location received a rating of four when it was inspected on October 24, 2022.

Nelson: Dynevor House, Dynevor Terrace

Last inspected on March 6, 2019. It received a very good rating of five.

Newport: Unit 2, Newport West Food Park, Port Road, Maesglas Retail Park

This branch was last inspected ten months ago on February 17, 2022 and received a very good hygiene rating of five.

Newport: Malpas Road

This branch's most recent inspection was carried out on March 19, 2019.

It received a very good rating of five.

Newport: 356 Chepstow Road

This branch was last inspected on November 28, 2019.

At the time it received a very good rating of five.

Risca: Unit B, 43 Tredegar Street

Last inspected two years ago, on February 19, 2020.

Upon inspection it received a very good rating of five.

Pontypool: Unit 1-2, A R D Business Park, New Inn

This branch received a rating of four when it was last inspected, on June 16, 2022.

It received a good rating of four.

Tredegar: 100 Commercial Street

Last inspected on June 21, 2022.

On inspection it received a good hygiene rating of four.

You can view the food hygiene rating for anywhere in the UK at ratings.food.gov.uk/default/en-GB