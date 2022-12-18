LOOK to get yourself onto the property ladder but think homes may be out of your reach?
We've had a search on Rightmove and come up with these five houses in Gwent which you can snap up for £100,000 or less.
Park View Waunlwyd, Ebbw Vale
This two-bedroom, terraced home is currently on the market with a guide price of £87,000.
For that you will get a freehold home with a large living room with a staircase, a modern, newly-renovated kitchen, and a ground floor family bathroom.
On the first floor are two bedrooms.
At the rear of the property is a tiered garden with lawn and patio areas and two stone built storage sheds.
For more information click here.
Andrews Court, Ebbw Vale
This two-bedroom, terraced home is on the market for offers in the region of £95,000.
The freehold property is in need of complete renovation and tidy up.
On the ground floor there is a kitchen, a good sized living room and plenty of storage and the first floor comprises two double bedrooms and bathroom with separate toilet.
There is a spacious front and rear garden. Property is being sold as seen.
For more information click here.
Llwyncelyn Terrace, Aberbeeg
This three-bedroom home is on the market for £85,000.
It offers a lot of potential. There is also a private garden, two reception rooms, a good size kitchen with built in appliances and modern shower room.
For more information click here.
Railway Street, Abertillery
On the market for offers over £95,000 is this three-bedroom terraced home.
This terraced home has a lot to offer its new owners with three bedrooms, one reception room, a fitted kitchen, a three-piece bathroom, a garden, on-street parking and more.
This property is an excellent find for any property hunter.
For more information click here.
Clarence Street, Brynmawr
This end-of-terrace, one-bedroom home is on the market for offers in the region of £85,000.
The cottage is in a central position in Brynmawr and comprises a ground floor lounge, kitchen and rear lobby with the one double bedroom and bathroom on the first floor.
The property benefits from UPVC double glazing, a combi-gas central heating system and an open garden space.
For more information click here.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here