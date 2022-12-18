LOOK to get yourself onto the property ladder but think homes may be out of your reach?

We've had a search on Rightmove and come up with these five houses in Gwent which you can snap up for £100,000 or less.

Park View Waunlwyd, Ebbw Vale

This two-bedroom, terraced home is currently on the market with a guide price of £87,000.

For that you will get a freehold home with a large living room with a staircase, a modern, newly-renovated kitchen, and a ground floor family bathroom.

On the first floor are two bedrooms.

At the rear of the property is a tiered garden with lawn and patio areas and two stone built storage sheds.

For more information click here.

Andrews Court, Ebbw Vale

This two-bedroom, terraced home is on the market for offers in the region of £95,000.

The freehold property is in need of complete renovation and tidy up.

On the ground floor there is a kitchen, a good sized living room and plenty of storage and the first floor comprises two double bedrooms and bathroom with separate toilet.

There is a spacious front and rear garden. Property is being sold as seen.

For more information click here.

Llwyncelyn Terrace, Aberbeeg

This three-bedroom home is on the market for £85,000.

It offers a lot of potential. There is also a private garden, two reception rooms, a good size kitchen with built in appliances and modern shower room.

For more information click here.

Railway Street, Abertillery

On the market for offers over £95,000 is this three-bedroom terraced home.

This terraced home has a lot to offer its new owners with three bedrooms, one reception room, a fitted kitchen, a three-piece bathroom, a garden, on-street parking and more.

This property is an excellent find for any property hunter.

For more information click here.

Clarence Street, Brynmawr

This end-of-terrace, one-bedroom home is on the market for offers in the region of £85,000.

The cottage is in a central position in Brynmawr and comprises a ground floor lounge, kitchen and rear lobby with the one double bedroom and bathroom on the first floor.

The property benefits from UPVC double glazing, a combi-gas central heating system and an open garden space.

For more information click here.