A CRIMINAL with a long history of offending gave a judge the thumbs-up as he was sent to prison for another three years.

Nicky Stephen Hall, 34, was jailed on Friday for a “prolonged and persistent” assault on a woman, as well as for breaching a restraining order, committing criminal damage, and drug dealing.

The defendant has 24 previous convictions for 59 offences, and is currently serving a 54-week prison sentence at HMP Cardiff.

Appearing at Newport Crown Court on Friday, via video link, Hall was described by Judge Daniel Williams as someone who “thinks nothing of disobeying” court orders.

The court heard how Hall turned up uninvited at his victim’s house earlier this year, on her birthday, apparently “intoxicated or on drugs”.

Once inside, he became “increasingly agitated” and told his victim – who had plans with friends – that she “ain’t going anywhere”.

Joshua Scouller, prosecuting, said the victim was “scared” of Hall, who appeared “on edge” and then began to drink wine and “smoke a joint”.

Hall then attacked the woman, grabbing her and “slamming” her to the floor, before lifting her up “off her feet” and punching her in the face, “bursting blood vessels in her eye”.

His “incredibly scared” victim retreated to her bedroom, while Hall stayed in her home “drinking and taking drugs”.

The next day, he accused her of stealing his property, and started “wrecking” her home.

She escaped and called the police, who had to “smash their way in” to the property after Hall ”barricaded” himself in.

Hall was in breach of a restraining order against his victim when he carried out the offences. Judge Williams said the defendant had committed eight previous breaches of the same order.

Hall, whose address was given to the court as Conway Croft, Newport, pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm, breaching a restraining order, and criminal damage on the day he was due to stand trial.

He was also sentenced on Friday for possession with intent to supply Valium, a Class-C drug, which he committed in February and admitted at court earlier this week.

The court heard police were called to Conway Croft after reports of a man “banging on windows with a pole”.

After a short chase he was caught and found with 853 Valium tablets.

The judge was told Hall’s previous offences included a 2017 charge for committing grievous bodily harm with intent “to a police officer during the course of his arrest”.

Stuart John, defending, accepted custody was “inevitable” but said Hall “wants to make changes” and address “the root cause of his behaviour”.

Hall was given a 36-month sentence, which will begin at the end of his current prison term.