A NEWPORT artist is hosting a festive craft fair at Tiny Rebel Brewery Bar in Rogerstone this weekend in a bid to encourage residents to shop local.

Crafty Rebels, in collaboration with Rogerstone based artist Morgan Art and Tiny Rebel Brewing Co, is holding the event to showcase local talent.

The free event will take place on Sunday, December 18, from 11am until 3pm at the Tiny Rebel Brewery Bar, Wern Industrial Estate in Rogerstone.

Tiny Rebel spokesperson, Paul Alexander, MD Tiny Rebel Bars, said:“After such a great successful launch event, it really fills us with pride that we can help to showcase local, independent grass roots talent and give them a platform to show off their amazing talents.

“We have always been firmly rooted in supporting our wonderful local community and with the help of Lucy and everyone involved, we hope this festive event will be well attended.

Laura Stewart: Naturally gifted. Picture: Lucy Morgan (Image: Lucy Morgan)

"We can therefore look forward to expanding and making this event even bigger in 2023.”

The event has 20 stalls from a wide range of artists, including handmade interiors, independent clothing brands, pet presents, beard products, art, eco gifts, jewellery, candles, cakes, sauces, and cheese.

Alongside Morgan Art, traders hosting stalls are weaveloveamy, Sown & Wild, Naturally Gifted by Laura, Liquid Art, Treats by B, Bee Kind Risca, Pete’s Natural Dog Shop, Sugar Beard, Daves Stained Glass.

The Pattyman, Whey More Cheese, At A.M, The Dugout Bar, Alice in Welshcake Land, Joanna’s Ceramics, Aspera Plants, Rise Propaganda, Tor Sport, Picture Perfect with Kiki and Just Teesing.

Lucy Morgan, Rogerstone based fine artist paints wildlife and pet portraits and is collaborating with Tiny Rebel to organise the event.

Amy Hodson of weaveloveamy. Picture: Lucy Morgan (Image: Lucy Morgan)

She added: “We started Crafty Rebels pop-up market last month to encourage people to shop local.

We’ve chosen some incredible local makers, designers, and producers, handpicked for their quality, unique products.

“We have so much talent within our community, and Tiny Rebel Brewery Bar is the perfect platform and space to showcase this talent.

“Festive music and Christmas shopping, with a mulled wine in hand, ideal in my opinion! We hope to see lots of people come down and support our local artisans.”