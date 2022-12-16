WEATHER forecasters have extended a series of warnings about wintry conditions in parts of Gwent in the coming days.

Inland and mountainous areas will experience the worst of it, according to the Met Office, which is predicting three more days of bad weather.

Yellow weather warnings for ice are now in place from 9pm on Friday until 10.30am on Saturday, covering much of Wales including the council areas of Blaenau Gwent, Caerphilly county borough, and Torfaen; as well as parts of Monmouthshire.

Newport should escape the worst of the bad weather during that time, the Met Office forecasts.

Areas affected are likely to be hit by "showery rain and sleet, with snow over some hills" and an "ice risk" overnight, as well as "possible travel disruption".

Then, on Sunday, every part of Gwent - this time including Newport - will be covered by an extended yellow weather warning for ice, in force from 3am until 2pm.

A yellow weather warning for ice in South East Wales. (Image: Met Office)

Temperatures are due to rise on the weekend from the sub-zero conditions many people have experienced this week, but the Met Office says there remains on Sunday a risk of "a period of rain and snow falling on frozen surfaces", which will "lead to icy conditions".

The latest weekend forecast for Newport suggests Saturday will be cloudy with highs of six degrees, followed by a warmer, wetter Sunday with temperatures reaching nine degrees.