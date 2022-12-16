A FORMER butcher’s shop in Trevethin, Pontypool could become a funeral home.

Andrew Mitchell, of White Dove Funeral Services in Grosmont, Abergavenny, has submitted an application for change of use planning permission to make use of the empty shop in Church Avenue.

The application states it has been submitted to confirm whether planning permission is required.

The only changes proposed to the building are to add stud partition walls to create a mortuary, viewing room and and arrangement room.

Mr Mitchell states in his application, to Torfaen Borough Council, that: “The layout would be changed slightly to include an office with a waiting room out front whilst the back area is to stay as it is for use as a mortuary.”