SEVEN new homes could be created within Cwmbran town centre if the conversion of currently empty units is approved.

The plans would see Caradoc House, at the corner of the Caradoc Road and North Walk, converted into three two-bedroom flats, a further three maisonettes, and a single one bedroom flat.

The application has been submitted by L&C Investments which has stated the units, previously used as a sports shop, photographic studio and an office, have been vacant “for a considerable period” and are considered no longer “attractive for continued commercial use”.

The units are split between spaces above existing shops on the pedestrianised part of North Walk and the first and second floor at the end of the building on the junction with the North Walk access road.

According to the application the conversion to residential use will “make a positive contribution to the vitality and viability of the town centre” where there are already existing residential properties.

It states there are no operations or businesses close to the site that would “create undue noise or disturbance” but acknowledges within the centre that as well as shops “there would be some disruption” due to noise and smells from cafes and restaurants “but that it would not result in an adverse impact on the amenity of (a) resident.”

Parking for residents would be in the existing car park serving the town centre while there would be bicycle storage, as well as space for storing bins, within the development.

The application states the building can be easily converted and doesn’t require a substantial extension and it won’t adversely impact the character and amenity of the town centre, which it says complies with Torfaen Borough Council’s policies on the conversion of town centre retail properties for residential use.