AN 11-YEAR-OLD boy was involved in a collision with a driver outside a Newport school on Thursday morning.
The incident happened in Heather Road, near St Julian's School.
A spokesperson for Gwent Police said nobody was injured in the incident, which also involved the driver of a Fiat 500.
The matter was reported to the police at 11.10am that day, and officers are aware of the driver's identity.
Police will now make follow-up enquiries to gather more information about the nature of the incident.
It has not yet been confirmed whether the 11-year-old, a pedestrian, was a pupil at the school.
