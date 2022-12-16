AN 11-YEAR-OLD boy was involved in a collision with a driver outside a Newport school on Thursday morning.

The incident happened in Heather Road, near St Julian's School.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said nobody was injured in the incident, which also involved the driver of a Fiat 500.

The matter was reported to the police at 11.10am that day, and officers are aware of the driver's identity.

Police will now make follow-up enquiries to gather more information about the nature of the incident.

It has not yet been confirmed whether the 11-year-old, a pedestrian, was a pupil at the school.